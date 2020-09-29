Oakland police said they’re discussing with state officials whether to take action against the Kingdom Life Church for potentially violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Oakland Police Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert said officers met with Pastor Jamie Dickson, who said the event grew larger than he anticipated.

Stubbert said Dickson expressed a desire to work with police in the future to keep his community and congregation safe.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.