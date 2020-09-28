An 8th grade class at Camden-Rockport Middle School and a dozen teachers were placed in quarantine on Monday after someone associated with the school tested positive for coronavirus, WABI reported.

MSAD 28 Assistant Superintendent Deb McIntyre said that students will be learning remotely until Oct. 8, the date from the last known exposure with the affected individual.

“This is a single case,” McIntyre told WABI. “Because of our safety protocols in place we are hopeful that there will not be secondary cases.”

Teachers’ return times may vary due to them being essential workers. The school is looking into the possibility of teachers returning depending on their contacts with potential virus carriers and after a negative test result, WABI reported.