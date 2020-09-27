A young man drowned in the Stillwater River in Orono Saturday afternoon after reportedly jumping off the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge.





Police learned at 4:50 p.m. that Regan McCleary, 19, of Buxton, was in distress in the water, according to the Orono Police Department. A bystander swam out to him to try to help, but was unsuccessful, Chief Josh Ewing said in the press release.

Rescuers launched a large-scale rescue and recovery attempt, which included boats from the Orono and Old Town fire departments, a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service and responders from the Maine Warden Service.

An Orono Fire and Rescue boat crew found McCleary’s body at about 7 p.m. The incident is still under investigation by the Orono Police Department.