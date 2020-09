Two men died when they were trapped inside a truck that hit a tree and burned in Arundel on Thursday.

Jacob Dupuis, 20, of Gorham, and Henry O’Neill, 19, of Standish, Maine died as a result of the crash, according to a statement from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Log Cabin Road when the 2008 GMC Sierra rack body truck Dupuis was driving east on Log Cabin near Fairfield Drive left the roadway at about 1:30 p.m., police said.