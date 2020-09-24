A Portland man who told his family he was going camping has been reported missing.

Samuel Kern, 29, was last known to be in Portland on Sept. 18, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Thursday.





He apparently told his family he had plans to go camping but didn’t give them specific details about where he would be staying.

His car was seen sometime around Sunday at the Pleasant Mountain fire warden’s trailhead near 321 Warren Road in Denmark — southeast of Fryeburg. The car is a 2002 silver Toyota Highlander and displays Virginia plates with a registration number of ULN5019.

The Maine Warden Service is searching the Pleasant Mountain area and surrounding trails.

The warden service and the Portland Police Department are asking people who may have seen Kern in the last few days around the Pleasant Mountain trail system to call the Augusta public safety dispatch at 207-624-7076.