Cars back up on the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park on Sunday, August 2, 2020, as visitors wait in line to drive through the fee station near Sand Beach. Credit: Bill Trotter | BDN

Acadia National Park will try to streamline its traffic, and give a hint to its future, when it launches a vehicle registration program on Oct. 1 at the Sand Beach and Cadillac Summit Road entrances.

The pilot program is intended to guarantee access at peak times at these highly congested areas from Oct. 1-18. The vehicle reservation system’s launch will help the park prepare a full season of vehicle reservations in 2021, officials said.

Reservations are available for purchase only online at recreation.gov. All reservations provide a timed entry on those days, but do not require a departure time, with visitors at Sand Beach required to make reservations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors to the Cadillac Summit Road will require vehicle reservations from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to the statement.

Reservations do not guarantee a specific parking space. If you leave the area with your vehicle, you need another reservation to re-enter. In addition to having a valid entrance pass, reservations must be purchased for $2 each online; reservations will not be sold at the park. Commercial tour operators with a valid Commercial Use Authorization and accredited school groups with an authorized entrance fee waiver do not require a vehicle reservation during the pilot in October.