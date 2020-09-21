A York woman is missing after the canoe she was in overturned on Flagstaff Lake on Saturday evening.

The woman, two friends and a dog were paddling on the lake in Dead River Township about 5:20 p.m., when the boat flipped and knocked them into the water, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.





The two men grabbed lifejackets and swam to shore with the dog. But when they made it out of the water, they could not see the woman, Latti said Sunday night.

The two men were suffering from hypothermia and hiked an hour to a road to find help, Latti said. They were finally able to call 911 just before 9 p.m., he said.

Maine game wardens began searching for the woman, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, about 10 p.m. Saturday. Divers searched Flagstaff Lake on Sunday, and the search will resume Monday morning.