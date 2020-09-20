A portion of the Emerson Mill Road in Hampden will be closed for two nights this week during bridge construction on Interstate 95.

A roughly 500-foot section of road that crosses under the interstate will be closed 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday and Friday — though the project likely won’t take all night, Maine Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Merrill said Friday afternoon.





There will be more closures on that road later this fall to accommodate for bridge demolition.

The construction is part of a larger series of bridge repair projects that will cost $44.8 million and is expected to be completed in November 2022. The department is rebuilding eight bridges I-95 between exits 174 and 180 and rehabilitating a ninth bridge at the exit 180 off-ramp on the Cold Brook Road.

Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield is doing the construction.