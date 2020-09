A 19-year-old woman died after a car crash in Edmunds late Wednesday night.

Meghan McPhail of Whiting was driving alone in a silver 2005 Toyota Camry about 11 p.m. when she crashed on Route 1, according to the Maine State Police.





McPhail, who died from her injuries, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation but police believe speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors.

Edmunds is located to the west of Lubec.