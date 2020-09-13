NASHUA, N.H. — Students in two New Hampshire school districts were subjected to pornography and other inappropriate behavior during remote classes this week, authorities said.

A teacher in Nashua reported a pornographic image being shown to the entire class during a remote lesson, Gregory Rodriguez, Nashua’s director of technology told WMUR-TV.





The teacher closed down the class right away, he said.

“We’re working with the Nashua Police Department, trying to figure out ways to investigate this,” Rodriguez said.

In Concord, there have been several reports of inappropriate behavior during remote high school lessons.

Two were pornographic, one was racial, and one involved a toy gun in the background behind a student, said Pam McLeod, the district’s IT director.

The Concord police computer crimes unit is investigating.