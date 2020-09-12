Cellardoor, a prominent Maine winery, is closing its tasting room and event space in Portland this month due to gathering restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Cellardoor on Thompson’s Point opened four years ago, offering a spacious bar, lavish event space and retail wine shop. However, with COVID-19 limiting the number of people who can gather inside safely, Cellardoor said keeping the location open is not feasible.





Currently, no more than 50 people can gather indoors under the state’s gathering restrictions.

“Over the past four years, we’ve filled our main tasting bar with friends standing three deep, hosted hundreds of food and wine pairings, and countless bachelorettes and other special events,” a statement from the company said. “Unfortunately, as we knew (and loved) them, gatherings are not feasible currently or in the near future.”

Cellardoor at Thompson’s Point, which has been offering tastings by reservation only in recent months, will close on Sept. 19.

Cellardoor will continue to operate its winery and vineyard in Lincolnville, where the company has been harvesting grapes since 2012.