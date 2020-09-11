Bangor will get its first marijuana retail shop, the state’s third overall such store, along with an adult-use recreational marijuana growth facility starting next month, according to the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy.

The office licensed Allure Cultivation to change its medicinal-marijuana outlet, Firestorm Cultivation on Hammond Street, into a retail store and also permitted a growth operation on Hildreth Street in Bangor on Thursday, according to a statewide permittee list.





Allure and Firestorm’s permits join the first six active licenses for adult-use marijuana establishments that were issued on Tuesday as the fledgling industry’s outlets gear up for sales nearly four years after Maine voters legalized recreational marijuana. The state has said that retail sales to the public will start Oct. 9, when active retail license holders can sell to consumers 21 years of age or older.

The industry endured several delays before June 2019, when the Legislature approved rules for recreational marijuana sales and regulation in Maine and the governor signed them into law. Businesses need conditional approval from the municipalities where they will operate and active license approval from the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy before they can open legally.

David Heidrich, a spokesperson for the Office of Marijuana Policy, told the Portland Press Herald that state law forbids the operation of medical and adult-use shops at the same location, so Allure and Firestorm owners Salvatore Faro III of Orrington and Mohammed Ibrahim of Hermon got permission to convert the medical shop into an adult-use recreational marijuana retail store.