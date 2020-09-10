A 15-year-old Washington County boy riding a motorized bicycle died in a head-on crash with a Buick sedan in heavy fog in Machiasport on Wednesday, state police said.

Garrett Sprague, 15, of Machiasport, died as a result of his injuries after the collision with a 2011 Buick LaCrosse driven by Caleb Norton, 20, of Machiasport, at about 7:15 p.m., state police said in a statement released on Thursday.

Norton was eastbound and Sprague was traveling west. It is unknown why Sprague was in the eastbound lane, where the collision occurred.