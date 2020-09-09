The legal organization that represents the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford said Pastor Todd Bell and his family have received death threats.

Bell officiated a wedding in the Millinocket area that is now linked to 158 cases of COVID-19. The pastor drew media attention for criticizing the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines in church services after an outbreak was detected among his congregation.





In a statement, attorneys with the Florida-based National Center for Life and Liberty said the Calvary Baptist Church has coordinated with law enforcement about the threats.

The attorneys said the church has also taken precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including extra sanitation and social distancing “as is reasonable.”

