A Portland was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly threatened a motorcyclist with a handgun during a protest.

Rocco Wong, 33, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.





A 50-year-old South Portland man was riding a motorcycle west on Middle Street about 7 p.m. when he came to the Pearl Street intersection and was surrounded by 10 people, Martin said.

The motorcyclist felt threatened by the group, and a man, later identified as Wong, allegedly displayed a handgun and made “several threatening statements” before the group walked down Pearl Street toward the City Hall plaza, according to police.

Wong was arrested without incident and a firearm was seized, Martin said. Wong and the others in the group had been with protesters outside the Portland Police Department and City Hall before the incident, according to Martin.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, where he was released on $250 bail.