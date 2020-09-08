A York County man was critically injured when a BMW sedan struck his motorcycle on Tuesday, police said.

The 27-year-old Biddeford man — whose name was not released by Portland police — was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was hit by a white 2002 BMW sedan — driven by Jack Chellis, 68, of Falmouth — around 91 Auburn St.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for life threatening injuries, police said.

Police ask anyone who saw the witness or has information about events leading to it to call 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.