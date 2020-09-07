The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Jim Fabiano of York is a retired teacher and writer.





The world is so odd. My wife and I haven’t seen our grandkids in months and we’ve pretty much spent most of our time in our home. We are fortunate because we live in what many consider one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We are stable because we spent most of our seven decades getting ready for the twilight of our lives. Of course, we never considered how the physical pain of these twilight years would interfere with our plans. We also never expected or planned for Donald Trump’s America.

I don’t understand how many people want to live in Trump’s America. We are now evolving into one of the most beautiful times of the year in New England. The air has become crisp and our gardens are producing incredible bounties. But, the question is, “What is Trump’s America?”

The statistics are terrifying. There are more than 6 million people infected by the coronavirus in the United States. There are more than 186,000 dead. We only have approximately 4 percent of the world’s population but, by percentage, lead the world in infections and death.

Many colleges are going to online classes because their infection numbers are increasing exponentially. Thousands more are probably infected with the death rate being underestimated. States like Florida were blocking information concerning the virus. The likely reason is political. There’s the possibility that a vaccine is being rushed because politically it would be a positive for Trump. Is this Trump’s America?

Violence in our nation is increasing exponentially. Parts of communities are being destroyed. People are being murdered. Portland, Oregon, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, are desperately trying to save their communities. Many cities across our nation have seen increases in murder this year. People are taking to the streets in order to protect their families. Is this Trump’s America?

Our economy, which used to be among the best on Earth, has shrunk its GDP by 32.9 percent this year. The unemployment rate is stabilizing at approximately 10 percent. There are 18 million people unemployed. Evictions have been rising and too many of our nation’s families and their children are hungry. Is this Trump’s America?

In 2016, I applauded the concept that we must improve our infrastructure. Nothing has been done. Immigration was said to be a problem even though it has been decreasing. The concept of building a wall on our Mexican border at no expense to the American people has now become the brunt of many jokes. Canada currently does not allow most Americans into their country. Most nations of our planet have restrictions on allowing U.S. citizens to visit. Who knows, Canada may be considering a wall to keep us out.

As citizens we are scared, tired, and sick of the politics of Twitter, revenge, and blame. All of this is Trump’s America.