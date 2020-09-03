Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on crash in Vassalboro on Thursday.

A 16-year-old male from West Gardiner was on Route 201, locally known as Riverside Drive, when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a 2016 Gray Jeep Cherokee driven by Corie Willard, 47, of Vassalboro, shortly after 7 a.m., police said.

The teenager, whom investigators did not identify, might have fallen asleep shortly before the crash, police said. Both drivers were taken to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.