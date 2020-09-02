A Massachusetts man was found dead Tuesday in Little Deer Isle.
William Lamb, 82, of Charlestown, Massachusetts, was reported missing when he failed to return after a trip in his rowboat on Monday, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
A family member found Lamb’s body on Tuesday on a beach near his Quarter Lane cottage, the department said Wednesday morning.
His body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.
Lamb was a summer resident of Little Deer Isle.