A Massachusetts man was found dead Tuesday in Little Deer Isle.

William Lamb, 82, of Charlestown, Massachusetts, was reported missing when he failed to return after a trip in his rowboat on Monday, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.





A family member found Lamb’s body on Tuesday on a beach near his Quarter Lane cottage, the department said Wednesday morning.

His body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.

Lamb was a summer resident of Little Deer Isle.