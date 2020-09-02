A Bangor man died Wednesday when he fell from a radio tower he was working on in Union, according to a report from the Courier-Gazette.

James Larner, 74, fell from the tower located on Olson Farm Lane just before 1 p.m., according to the newspaper. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Larner was working on the tower when he fell. He was wearing a harness, had carabiner clips and was believed to be attached to the tower, according to Larner’s friend who was on scene.

Police have not found any evidence of foul play.