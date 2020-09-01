Ellsworth’s police chief will serve as the city’s interim city manager while the City Council conducts a search for a new manager to replace David Cole, according to the council chairman.

Glenn Moshier, who has served as the city’s police chief since 2017, will start in the interim post on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Dale Hamilton, chairman of the city council, said Tuesday. Cole, who told the council on Aug. 17 about his decision to retire, will serve his last day as city manager on Monday, Sept. 21, following a transition period when he and Moshier will overlap.





Hamilton has said that he expects the process of hiring a new, long-term city manager will take a few months to complete, and that it could be another several weeks after a new city manager is hired before he or she can start in Ellsworth. Cole has said he expects to be available for consultations with the city after his last day as manager to help bridge the gap.

Moshier said Tuesday that Capt. Troy Bires will assume many of the day-to-day responsibilities of running the police department while he is serving as interim manager, but that he still will oversee the police department as interim manager.

Moshier said having a current Ellsworth city department head serve as interim manager makes sense, and that he is happy to help out. He said he is prepared to serve as interim manager for as long as the city needs to find and hire the right person as city manager, which he estimated could be four to six months.

The chief said he expects he will have Cole’s phone number on speed dial so he can call him, if needed, for information.

“Mr. Cole and I have had a very good relationship,” Moshier said. “I have a ton of respect for him.”