A Merrill man was arrested Monday for his role in a June 3 crash involving a horse-and-buggy that killed a Smyrna man and seriously injured another.

Colby Clark, 30, was charged with manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and aggravated driving to endanger, according to Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen.





Clark was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant east on County Road in New Limerick when he rounded a curve and struck an Amish horse-drawn wagon driven by 25-year-old Titus Kauffman, according to Gillen.

Colby Clark, 30, of Merrill. (Courtesy of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office)

Clark smashed into the rear of the wagon, causing significant damage to his vehicle and the buggy.

Kauffman died at the scene while his passenger, 18-year-old Caleb Kauffman, also of Smyrna, was seriously injured. The horse was put down due to the extent of its injuries.

Clark allegedly was impaired at the time of the crash and was considered negligent in the operation of his vehicle.

A judge set his bail at $2,000 cash. As of Tuesday morning, Clark remained at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.