A Massachusetts man was killed late Saturday night in a crash on the Maine Turnpike.

Eric Fishman, 62, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was driving south on the turnpike near mile marker 18 just before midnight when he crashed into the supports of a turnpike sign, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





Mile 18 is between York and Wells.

Fishman was killed in the crash, and he was the only person in the vehicle, according to England.

Speed and weather are believed to be factors in the crash.