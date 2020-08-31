A kayaker is missing after his overturned kayak was found at the mouth of the Piscataqua River near Wood Island in Kittery on Sunday.

Dan Vardell, Jr., 53 of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was last seen on Sunday preparing to launch his boat at Esther’s Marina in Portsmouth. His empty, capsized boat was discovered at about 2:40 p.m. by a recreational boater who reported it, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The U.S. Coast Guard began a search near the island shortly thereafter. It resumed on Monday with assistance from Kittery Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and New Hampshire Marine Patrol and will continue until dark and into Tuesday if necessary, officials said.