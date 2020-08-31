Nearly two years after it was first announced, the highly anticipated new miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand” is set to hit screens on Dec. 17, 2020. A teaser trailer for the 10-episode series premiered Monday.

The series, which wrapped filming in March, just a few days before the lockdowns from the coronavirus pandemic struck, will debut on CBS All Access. As both diehard and casual King fans know, the story is about a group of survivors from a deadly pandemic, which has wiped out 99 percent of humanity. The centenarian Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) leads them, in opposition to a supernatural evil commanded by the devilish Walkin’ Dude, Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard), one of King’s most iconic villains.





The new version of “The Stand” will be distinct from the 1994 TV miniseries in that King has written a brand-new ending for the story. King serves as a producer, as does his son, Owen King, and Josh Boone, who developed the series and will direct several episodes.

The cast also includes James Marsden as Stu Redman, who becomes a leader of a group of survivors; Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman; Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith; Amber Heard as Nadine Cross; Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood; Henry Zaga as Nick Andros; and Marilyn Manson as the Trashcan Man.

Episodes will be released weekly starting Dec. 17 on the CBS All Access streaming platform. Another previously announced King miniseries, an adaptation of “Lisey’s Story” starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen, was expected to debut this year on Apple TV+, but filming had to shut down several weeks early due to the pandemic, and as of June had not resumed.