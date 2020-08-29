To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

A husband and wife were found dead in their Greenville home on Thursday after an apparent murder-suicide.





Stephen Coffman, 71, and Linda Coffman, 73, died from gunshot wounds, according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Katherine England.

Stephen Coffman shot his wife and then shot himself, she said. Investigators believe the last time anyone had contact with the couple was in June.

Maine State Police’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the Beech Street home, which the couple had bought in 2018, on Thursday, and the remains were transported to the Maine Medical Examiner’s office.

BDN editor Brent Schanding contributed to this report.