BELFAST, Maine — Three Tides and Marshall Whar Brewing Co., a beloved watering hole and craft brewery that shuttered abruptly nearly a year and a half ago, has reopened under new ownership.

“We’re just so happy,” Debbie Murphy of Belfast, who stopped by to admire the beer garden, said on Friday. “This is beautiful.”





Dann Waldron and Kathleen Dunckel purchased the brewery in January less than 48 hours before it was sold at a foreclosure auction. They were busy — and smiling — on Friday as they worked in the beer garden on the first official day of business.

Since January, the couple has worked to bring the brewery and brew pub back to life. The beer garden has new tables, a sail for shade and a redone chiminea. Customers can sip beer, wine and cider while gazing out at Belfast Harbor, just as they used to do in years past.

Some things are different because of the pandemic — bocce and cornhole are both on hold for the moment, Waldron said, and they are still in the market for food trucks to serve customers. But the feel of the place is largely the same as it used to be.

The beers are familiar, too, with old favorites Tug Pale Ale, Cant Dog Double IPA, Sea Level Stout, Ayuh New England IPA and Umlaut Kolsch already on tap. Pinchy Red Ale and Phil Brown Ale are on their way.

That is likely to be a relief for customers who appreciated the quirkiness and charm that David and Sarah Carlson brought to the business they founded nearly 20 years ago.

“It felt like a piece of normalcy returned to Belfast,” Jacquie Gage, a Northport resident who attended a soft opening on Thursday night, said. “It was so nice to see old friends and sit outside on a glorious summer evening sipping locally brewed beer. [It] is one of those venues that makes Belfast a special and unique place in Maine.”

Waldron and Dunckel understand the love that the community has for Three Tides. Waldron used to work there and both appreciated the encouragement and enthusiasm they have received.

“It’s a big day — we’re super excited,” Waldron said. “We’re thankful for all the help and support. It was really a community effort, and we just feel really blessed about that.”

Three Tides beer garden and the Marshall Wharf tasting room are open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.