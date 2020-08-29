FORT KENT, Maine — An Allagash teen is facing felony drug charges following a Friday traffic stop in Fort Kent.

Maine State Police Trooper Matt Curtin conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Curtin searched the vehicle after he allegedly observed evidence of drug use.





During the search, Curtin discovered substances suspected to be heroin and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

The trooper arrested the vehicle’s driver, Abagayle Hafford, 18.

Police charged Hafford with unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, both Class C felonies.

Hafford was transported to the Fort Kent Police Department where she later posted bail. Hafford will appear Monday, Dec. 7 at Fort Kent District Court.

The Fort Kent Police Department assisted at the scene.