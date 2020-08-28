A live power line fell onto Joshua’s Tavern on Maine St. in Brunswick after a truck struck a low-hanging power line and snapped the top off of a utility pole on Friday morning, according to the Brunswick police.

Bryan Chase, 62, of Hollis was driving a 2018 HINO truck owned by Iron Mountain Information Management through the rear parking lot of UPS and Camden National Bank. The truck struck a low hanging power line, causing tension on the line to become too much, which broke off the top of a nearby utility pole and dislodged the power service from the side of Joshua’s Tavern.

A live power line fell onto the sunshade of Joshua’s Tavern after a truck struck a low-hanging power line and snapped the top off of a utility pole. Credit: Courtesy of the Brunswick Police Department

The live power line fell onto Chase’s vehicle, as well as an unattended UPS truck and the sunshade of the tavern.

Chase remained in his vehicle and everyone in Joshua’s Tavern was evacuated until Central Maine Power could disconnect and remove the power line, with the area being blocked off for approximately 40 minutes. No one was injured.