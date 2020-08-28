A 43-year-old logger from Jackman died of an apparent heart attack Wednesday while working in the woods near Sandy Bay, an unorganized township outside of Jackman, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Walter J. Allen was working for E.J. Carrier when he was stung by bees and went into cardiac arrest about 12:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said Friday. His fellow workers administered CPR but were unable to resuscitate Allen.

Allen, who had no known allergy to bees, was stung four times, according to Mitchell.