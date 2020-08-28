A man accused of stealing N95 masks intended for emergency responders while working at Bangor City Hall in late March and early April was indicted Thursday by the Penobscot County grand jury on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking.

Jonathan McCue, 31, of Bangor allegedly took 80 masks and at least two boxes of medical gloves from the Risk Management/Finance Office overnight on April 1 and planned to resell them. The theft was discovered the next day and traced to McCue through security footage inside City Hall.





McCue, who was working for a company the city had hired to refurbish windows in City Hall, is accused of stealing 50 N95 masks — which are certified to filter out at least 95 percent of very small air particles — and 30 dust masks, Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow said in April when McCue was charged with felony theft.

McCue allegedly took the masks the day after Gov. Janet Mills issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers. At that time there was a nationwide shortage of N95 masks and other COVID-19 protection gear for first responders.

A second theft charge is related to an incident in October 2019, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office. Details about the alleged theft were not immediately available late Thursday.

Grand jurors determine if there is probable cause for a person to be charged with a felony. Under Maine law, misdemeanor cases may go forward without being presented to a grand jury.

The Penobscot County grand jury did not meet from March through June due to the coronavirus pandemic. It met for the first time since February in July. A new grand jury, which will meet once a month for a year, was selected Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

The equipment McCue is accused of stealing had been locked up at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to ensure the city had enough equipment to protect its first responders, Conlow said in early April.

McCue remains free on $500 cash bail. An arraignment date has not been set.

If convicted, McCue faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.