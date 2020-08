A York County man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a fire that destroyed a garage in Parsonsfield earlier this month.

Charles “Chucky” Davis, 36, of Parsonsfield was charged with Class A arson on Thursday.

The garage was located on Pendexter Road and the fire occurred on Aug. 14. Davis was discovered by arresting officers on Thursday in a tent. He is being held at York County Jail on a bail of $20,000, according to a statement by the York County Sheriff’s Office.