The Bangor Fourth of July celebrations postponed to Sept. 5 due to coronavirus concerns are now canceled, and for the same reason, according to the nonprofit that organizes Bangor’s Independence Day festivities.

The Greater Bangor 4th of July Corp. made the announcement Thursday, saying that the decision was made after consultations with local and state leaders and after closely monitoring the state and nation’s battle against the pandemic.





“The health and safety of our many fellow Mainers who would have gathered to attend the parade and fireworks that day must take priority,” said Michael Fern, the corporation’s president. “Plus, many of our older volunteers from the area’s Kiwanis clubs, which back the corporation, are most at risk, so it’s for those reasons that we must cancel it.”

Until the postponement, the Independence Day events were originally expanded. More parade units, including the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and Bangor Band, were expected. The Stone Doctors would have participated in a concert series and a larger fireworks display was to be held in conjunction with Maine’s bicentennial celebration, officials said.

The pancake breakfast and concerts were eliminated from the rescheduled September event to limit crowd sizes and the chance for the virus to spread.

Funds raised this year will be reallocated to next year’s event.