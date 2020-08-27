The new $5.9 million bridge that will carry Ohio Street traffic onto and over Interstate 95 in Bangor is almost finished and is due to open in early October, Maine Department of Transportation officials said Thursday.

Crews that have finished work on the bridge itself will start working on restoring the I-95 ramps in the next several weeks as well as finishing some weather-sensitive work, according to a statement Maine DOT released.





The project comes just three years after the department completed another project less than a half-mile south to replace the Union Street bridge over I-95. That project took more than two years to complete and caused headaches for drivers and nearby residents.

The Ohio Street bridge work came with its own set of problems. Construction workers drew noise complaints from nearby residents after work began in earnest in February because they used an excavator with a special hydraulic hammer attachment to remove the bridge’s top deck. That pounding echoed across sections of Bangor and Brewer on a few nights and prompted a number of residents to register their concerns on Facebook and with city officials, according to City Engineer John Theriault, who estimated the city received about a dozen complaints.

MaineDOT adjusted its schedule so the loudest tasks happened earlier in the evening, between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. The removal was completed in early March.

More noise demolition work occurred in April.

This project, done by T. Buck Construction, Inc. of Turner for $5,968,445, added a turning lane on Ohio Street for vehicles turning onto the ramp to travel south on I-95.

The previous Ohio Street Bridge was about 60 years old and beginning to show its age. The new structure includes non-corrosive materials to reduce future maintenance needs and an additional 18 inches of clearance for vehicles on the interstate.