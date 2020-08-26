The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Kill joys, buzz kills, cruel and insensitive. That is what we, the neighbors of Bayview Manor senior housing, are being called. Imagine for a moment, that for four to eight hours per day, seven days per week, you are sitting at home listening to 140 to 200 beeping horns going past your home.





No, it is not The Twilight Zone. It is West Main Street in Searsport, where for the past four-plus months, we have listened to the blare of the car horns encouraged by the elderly residents of Bay View Manor sitting on the driveway with umbrella tables, wearing red hats and waving at the passing cars.

At the onset it was cute. They were outside finally during our national crisis. But, it got worse. Anywhere from four to six hours (and sometimes longer) the waving continued and the horns blared.

A new neighbor stopped by and we talked about it. I told her I have lived next door from them for 44 years. I brought them magazines from my office. I brought them apples from my trees behind my house. As an EMT with our ambulance service, I was usually able to respond quickly from next door. Now, our neighborhood is not only enduring this pandemic, but we are experiencing the noise of the horns.

During their lockdown, a woman called asking if she and her family could come on my property and wave to her elderly mother who was getting depressed. They came here and fortunately, the woman’s window was right there next to my garage. The family was so happy I allowed this. The mother was very happy. Cooperation.

It was suggested that they limit the activity to a couple of hours a day. We are not that mean to say stop it completely. But it has reached the point where we are praying for a rainy day and winter.

Now, since this mess has become public knowledge, people continue to blow the horns even when the residents are not outside. Annoying? You betcha! I suggested getting pictures of the license plates and giving them to the police department. We won’t do that.

Being a good neighbor is fundamental; especially during the terrible pandemic and uncertainty, it is essential. Help thy neighbor. However, that goes both ways.

Years ago some residents would come on to my property and pick apples, raspberries and look for deer. It sounded innocent until someone told me that if one of them got hurt I could be sued. I asked them to not allow the residents over here for safety reasons. I let the brush and trees grow up so they can’t get here.

The neighbors and I are not buzz kills (and some other unprintable names we have been called). We just ask for consideration. The noise is horrible. If a neighbor has small children who are trying to nap, it can’t be done. When my wife was working at home, she had a hard time

concentrating because of the incessant beeping.

We want some empathy during the national crisis. Bay View Manor needs to find other sources of entertainment for the residents besides sitting out there and causing noise pollution. Adopt a senior, pen pals, bingo, movies, anything. I am sure they could find something for the residents to enjoy without just sitting and waving and driving us crazy with the beep, beep, beep all day long.

Those who are critical of our complaints should have some compassion for us as well. I am sure you would not be happy if you had to endure the din of car and truck horns going past your homes seven days a week.

Richard S. Horowitz of Searsport is a doctor of chiropractic.