A Bangor man reported missing Wednesday has been found safe.

Jason Anderson (Courtesy of the Bangor Police Department)

Jason Anderson, 69, went missing from his home near Husson University early Wednesday morning, according to Bangor police Lt. Brent Beaulieu.

Anderson, who suffers from dementia, was found safe and in “good health” before 9 a.m., Beaulieu said.

No additional information was released.