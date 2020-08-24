A man and woman were killed Sunday night when their motorcycle collided with an SUV in Gardiner.

Anthony Fournier, 22, of Sabattus and his passenger, 24-year-old Kristin Doughty of Winthrop, were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Water Street about 9 p.m., when Fournier crossed into the opposite lane and collided with a Ford Escape driven by 48-year-old Patrick Shepard of Readfield, according to Gardiner Police Chief James M. Toman.





Both Fournier and Doughty, who weren’t wearing helmets, died at the scene, Toman said.

Shepard was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center for complaints of pain, while his passenger, whom police did not identify, wasn’t injured.

The crash remains under investigation, but Toman said no charges are expected.