As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Vinland, the Portland restaurant famous for using only local ingredients, has closed for good. Chef and owner David Levi announced the closure on Vinland’s Facebook page on August 21.

“Vinland could not withstand the long quarantine required for the Covid-19 pandemic, the disproportionate impact on the fine dining sector of the food industry, and the overall downturn in the economy, the last of which may reverberate for years,” Levi wrote in the post.

Levi opened the restaurant at the end of 2013, and despite skeptics of his all-local approach—that meant for instance, no olive oil or black pepper as they could not be found naturally in New England—found success on the Portland dining scene. As for future plans, Levi wrote in his post that for now, he will focus on spending time with his family, and hinted at future culinary endeavors.

“Have I served my last oat brown bread, my last hakurei turnip soup, my last smoked monkfish, my last parsnip turmeric custard? Has Timm served his last Sunstone cocktail? No. So stay tuned,” he wrote.