A motorcyclist’s leg was amputated after crashing with a car at the intersection of Route 35 and White’s Bridge Road in Standish on Thursday, according to police.

John Houston, 51, of Limington, was southbound on a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he stopped behind a tractor-trailer at a traffic light. As the light turned green, William English, 78, of Windham — who was northbound in a 2016 Infinity — started to make a left-hand turn onto White’s Bridge Road in front of the tractor-trailer. Houston came around the right side of the tractor-trailer to go straight and struck English’s car in the intersection, police said.

Houston’s leg was amputated upon impact with the car and was taken to Maine Medical Center. English and his wife were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is being reconstructed by members of Windham Police Department.