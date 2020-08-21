An Old Town man will spend three years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of a Searsport teen in a single-car crash.

Monty Judkins, 25, was the driver in the rollover crash on Route 1A in Winterport in December 2018. Isaac Miller, 18, died at the scene, while Judkins and a passenger were injured.

A Waldo County judge last month convicted Judkins of manslaughter, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence resulting in injury, aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but three years suspended and four years of probation.

His license also will be suspended for six years.