Three University of Maine students have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of the university’s testing of students returning for the fall semester. Two students live off campus in Orono, and one student lives in a fraternity house.

The students are in isolation and people with whom they came in close contact are self-quarantining, according to a news release from UMaine.

One of the students participated in the asymptomatic testing program on campus and the others were tested elsewhere. The University of Maine System has conducted 675 COVID-19 tests so far this summer, according to the testing summary posted online. The university system is testing all students who are returning from out of state and all students who are living in campus residence halls as part of the testing program.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the cases, according to UMaine.