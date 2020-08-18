Unity College will have a record enrollment of nearly 1,200 students when its next term begins next week but a 33 percent decline in its four-year residential program and a $12 million shortfall.

The college’s Distance Education and Hybrid Learning programs will have more than 770 and 400 students enrolled in them, respectively, when the semester begins Monday, university officials said.

The success of the two programs comes at a critical time for the college, as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the dip in residential enrollment faster than anticipated. The two remote educational programs and the school’s investments in technology infrastructure and adoption of the Enterprise Education Model helped offset the shortfall, college President Dr. Melik Peter Khoury said.

“We as a college have faced some of our most trying and difficult times in years,” Khoury said. “I’m sure with the current pandemic, we’re not the only one having this conversation. Ultimately, though, there’s a silver lining for Unity College. We are educating more future environmental leaders than ever before.”