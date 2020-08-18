A request from a group of Ellsworth High School students to paint some downtown crosswalks with rainbow colors as a sign of support for the local LGBTQ residents failed before the City Council on Monday night in a split 3-3 vote.

Councilors Dale Hamilton, John Phillips and Robert Miller voted in favor of the measure, while councilors Heather Grindle, John Moore and Marc Blanchette voted against it. Councilor Michelle Kaplan, who is running for the state Legislature this fall, declined to cast a vote on the measure, saying she thought it should go out to a local referendum vote.





Grindle, Moore and Blanchette each raised safety concerns about including rainbow colors in a crosswalk. Each said they would not want the colors to distract a driver who, as a result, could possibly fail to stop and run into a pedestrian who was walking across it.

In a subsequent unanimous 7-0 vote, the council agreed to create a committee that would look into potential safety issues. Lisa Sekulich, head of the city’s public works department, and Police Chief Glenn Moshier each said they had concerns not about the proposed finished product, but about the process of painting the crosswalks. Sekulich said if the crosswalks are to be painted, they should not be painted by the student group, which the group had suggested. It should be done by the city’s public works department at a time of day when vehicle traffic is slow, perhaps at night, Sekulich said.

Maine municipalities that have approved rainbow crosswalks to show support for their local LGBTQ communities include Bangor, Orono, Portland and South Portland. Sekulich noted that it was the public works departments, rather than residents, who painted the crosswalks in Bangor and Orono.

Sekulich and Moshier each are expected to be members of the committee, as are Ellsworth High School students who are members of the school’s Gender Sexuality Diversity Alliance, who came up with the idea and approached school and city officials about it.

The vote to create a safety committee to look into the proposal means the council likely will reconsider the request at some point, after the committee has considered how the sidewalks would be painted and whether the colors might distract drivers.

Last week, the city’s school board voted 4-1 in favor of letting the group paint a crosswalk at the high school and another at Ellsworth Elementary Middle School with rainbow colors. Additional crosswalks in downtown Ellsworth would be painted in the same color scheme if the council reconsiders the request and decides to allow it.