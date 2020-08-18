A Penobscot County man is accused of hitting another man with a Bible while stealing his SUV in Bangor last weekend, according to police.

Benjamin Parker, 27, of Bangor, was charged Sunday with Class A robbery and Class D assault in connection with the incident.





The victim reported pulling over his vehicle on West Broadway and leaving it to take pictures when another man, later identified as Parker, allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to leave, police said. The victim struggled to regain control of the SUV when Parker allegedly began hitting him with the Bible, police said.

The victim told police he was able to push Parker from the vehicle. Parker then allegedly ran off and police found him behind a house on Cedar Street. Police also allegedly found the Bible used in the assault.

Parker is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on $900 cash bail, police said.