CARIBOU, Maine — A paraglider took out a power line on Sweden Street in Caribou while making an emergency landing when the engine malfunctioned on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters were on the scene assisting with traffic control as the road was closed for two hours until Versant Power fixed the line.

Caribou Fire and Ambulance Chief Scott Susi said the paraglider pilot was taken to Cary Medical Center after the emergency landing, and that as of Monday, the severity and nature of the injuries were unclear.