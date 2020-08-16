SANFORD, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Sanford Friday evening.

Ginger Kief was last seen in Sanford. She is 5’2″, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Kief hasn’t been answering her phone and has not returned home.

If you know her whereabouts, or think you’ve seen her, please contact the sheriff’s office immediately at 324-1111 (option 1). You can also call Deputy Tom Searway at 651-3519 or email him directly at tasearway@yorkcountymaine.gov.