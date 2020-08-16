A Ludlow man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Drews Lake Road in New Limerick.

Vincent True, 61, was found dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

True was westbound on Drews Lake Road around 9:20 a.m. in his 1999 Dodge pickup truck when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree, causing the truck to roll onto its side, according to Maine State Police Sgt. Chad Fuller, Trooper Kyle Ryder and Trooper Hunter Cotton, all from Troop F in Houlton.

Police said speed was not a factor, but have not determined what the cause was. Police also did not know if True wore his seatbelt.