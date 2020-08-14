OLD TOWN, Maine — Fire crews from Old Town and the surrounding area spent about three hours fighting a small forest fire that broke out on the University of Maine trail system Friday afternoon.

The fire, which encompassed less than one acre, was first reported to the Maine Forest Service around 12:30 p.m.





Crews from Old Town, Alton, Bradley and Milford assisted.

Local crews work to put out a small forest fire on the University of Maine trail system Friday afternoon. Credit: Courtesy of Old Town Fire Rescue

Old Town firefighters accessed the fire from behind Hannaford’s on Stillwater Avenue, which connects to the trail near the university, Capt. John Kokoska said. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.