A South Paris man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a homicide in Massachusetts.

Aaron Parsons, 43, has been charged with homicide and sexual assault, according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.





Parsons was arrested without incident about 1 p.m. at his Gary Street home, England said. The offense dated to March, but England said the Massachusetts State Police didn’t issue a warrant for Parsons’ arrest until Tuesday.

Parsons allegedly strangled someone in a Roxbury hotel room on March 13 before fleeing to Maine, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was being held at the Oxford County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Massachusetts. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday morning.

A message to the Massachusetts State Police requesting additional information about the March incident wasn’t returned Thursday morning.