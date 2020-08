Update: Versant Power says power has been restored.

More than 4,300 people in Orono, Old Town and Alton are without power, according to the electric utility that serves the Bangor area.





Versant Power said it’s investigating the cause of the outage, which it reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Power crews have been dispatched to the area to determine the cause, the utility said.

Information about the outage is available on Versant Power’s live outage map.